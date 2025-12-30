Tesla Is Predicting A Bad Fourth Quarter

Tesla isn't having a great year, whether in the United States or abroad. The company got a bit of a boost in the third quarter, when the Trump administration ended the $7,500 EV tax credit and sent buyers into a frenzy to get in under the wire, but beyond that the company's downward slide seems inexorable. Now, it's doing something weird: Advertising just how little analysts think of the company. From Bloomberg:

Tesla Inc. published a compilation of analyst estimates for vehicle deliveries to its website, and the averages for the current quarter are more pessimistic than those gathered by Bloomberg. By Tesla's count, analysts on average expect the company to deliver 422,850 cars in the fourth quarter, down 15% from a year earlier. That compares with a Bloomberg-compiled average of 445,061 vehicles, a 10% drop. ... Tesla's sales plunged early in the year as the company retooled production lines at each of its assembly plants for the redesigned Model Y, its most popular vehicle. That period also coincided with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk playing a polarizing role in the Trump administration. Deliveries jumped to a record in the third quarter, when US consumers rushed to buy electric vehicles before $7,500 federal tax credits ceased at the end of September. Tesla partially offset the loss of those incentives at the beginning of the current quarter by rolling out stripped-down versions of the Model Y sport utility vehicle and Model 3 sedan each priced at under $40,000. Tesla's stock is poised to end the year higher despite its vehicle sales slump. The shares were up 14% through Monday's close, trailing the 17% rise in the S&P 500 Index.

It's weird for a company to brag that analysts think it will do poorly. It'd be one thing if the automaker knew its year-end numbers would be good — this move could set expectations low, just to have the stock skyrocket when sales are better than predicted — but Tesla has shown no signs of actually being a successful automaker in recent months. Maybe the Tesla team is just really confident in those SpaceX sales, and their ability to pump up year-end numbers.