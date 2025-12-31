$2.9 Billion Tesla Battery Supply Contract Loses 99% Of Value In Revision

Elon Musk promised for years that Tesla would produce a $25,000 electric car to make EVs accessible for the masses. However, the final nail might have been finally hammered into that promise's coffin. Battery material supplier L&F announced on Monday that the value of its high-nickel cathode supply deal with Tesla was cut by 99%. The $2.9 billion contract signed in 2023 is now only worth $7,386, Electrek reports.

The L&F-supplied materials were intended to drastically increase production of Tesla's 4680 battery cells. However, the electric automaker no longer needs a torrent of cells for its assembly lines as Cybertruck demand has fallen well short of Tesla's expectations and the company also scrapped plans for its affordable mass-market model. Musk claimed Tesla would build 250,000 Cybertrucks per year, but only sold around 16,000 pickups through the first three quarters of 2025. With the Cybertruck being the leading destination for 4680 cells, the components were no longer in high demand as thousands of unsold trucks sat in lots.