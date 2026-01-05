Ford 351W Vs. Chevy 350: How Do The Small Blocks Compare?

Since both Ford and Chevy used the engines in several of their products, from cars and vans to sports coupes and trucks, power figures can vary depending on the application. But in its available crate-engine format, a factory-supplied base Chevy 350, although not as powerful as some of its other Chevy small-block cousins, is rated at 333 horsepower and 381 pound-feet of torque, which is awfully similar to an aftermarket-sourced base 351W's 300 horsepower and 377 pound-feet of twist.

There are, however, more noticeable differences. Season 3 of Engine Masters pitted two mostly stock versions against each other in a head-to-head comparison, where the ATK-supplied Windsor featured a symmetrical port design, different from what's seen in the 350. The Ford 351 had a longer deck height of 9.5 inches, while the Chevy's came in at 9.02 inches, translating to the 351 being a tad heavier than the 350.

Also, the Ford features a longer 5.95-inch connecting rod, while the Chevy gets 5.7-inch items, which, coupled with the longer deck, means the Windsor V8 gets more piston compression height. Configurations used in the episode saw the Chevy 350 running close to 9.2:1, while the 351 Windsor had an almost 9.5:1 compression ratio.

So, does this mean the Ford is superior? Or, is the Chevy somehow better? Let's put it this way, there isn't enough of a difference in performance for most people to notice. There's barely anything separating them, at least when it comes to street applications, which can't be said about the Chevy and Oldsmobile 350 V8s. What may come across as a longevity concern is perhaps the Chevy's exhaust port design leading to excess heat buildup. But that's about it.