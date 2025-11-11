Chevy 350 Vs. Oldsmobile 350: How Are They Different?

Oh, General Motors, you practically went out of your way to confuse people with your engine displacements. We've already talked about how the Chevy 350 and Pontiac 350 are completely different engines, but there's also the Oldsmobile 350. Oh, and the Buick 350, which was actually a 349, but what's a cubic inch between friends?

Right now, let's focus on the Oldsmobile 350 and Chevrolet's first-generation small-block 350. We'll start with the most essential distinction between Chevrolet and Oldsmobile V8s: Chevrolet never converted its 350 to run on diesel (though Chevy did use the Olds diesel in some pickups). Any discussion of Oldsmobile 350s eventually gets around to the diesel, but before digging in too deeply, know that the Olds diesel V8 isn't that bad. Well, depending on the year and owner maintenance, at least.

Here's some quick Chevy V8 history. In 1955, the small-block 265 Chevy V8 debuted to a chorus of cheers as Chevrolet took back the sales crown from Ford. The "mighty mouse" motor grew many sizes, from 283 cubic inches to 327, 350, and beyond, reaching as high as 400. It stayed in production with various refinements until it was replaced by the LS engines in 1997. The 350 Chevy small-block had a 4-inch bore and 3.48-inch stroke, and it was eventually blessed with aluminum heads.

The Oldsmobile 350 began life as a 330, which replaced the borrowed aluminum-block Buick 215 V8 in 1964. Like Chevy's V8, the Olds V8 used an iron block, though its nickel content was higher than Chevy's blocks for greater strength. It got punched out to 350 cubes in 1968 and 403 in 1977. 350 versions used a 4.057-inch bore and 3.385-inch stroke, and unlike Chevy's V8, they always had heads of iron from the factory.