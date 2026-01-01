These Are The Differences Between The Toyota C-HR And The Subaru Uncharted

The C-HR and Uncharted are the latest products to come out of the Toyota-Subaru team-up. The popular Japanese brands have worked together since the release of their initial co-developed cars, the GR86 (formerly GT86/FR-S) and BRZ sports cars, back in 2012. Their next collaborative effort produced Subaru's first fully electric car in the form of the Solterra and its cousin, the Toyota bZ4X in 2023. Now, it's time for the C-HR and the Uncharted. The C-HR was originally sold in the U.S. for a single generation between 2018 and 2022. It was powered by an internal combustion inline four-cylinder engine that produced 144-horsepower.

Cut to 2026, and the C-HR has been given the electric treatment, using the same underpinnings as the brand-new Subaru Uncharted. This naturally means that the small electric crossovers have a lot in common, including a 74.7-kWh underfloor battery and Toyota's e-TNGA platform. Despite their shared platform, there are also many unique characteristics that separate the two.

Externally, the Toyota and Subaru use different designs, both front and rear. The difference is more pronounced up front, where the C-HR sports Toyota's hammerhead design with slim C-shaped LED headlights adorning the front fascia. This gives the Toyota a different look from the Subaru, which has a slightly beefier bumper that underscores its rugged persona, along with a six-element horizontal headlight that pays homage to the six stars in the Subaru logo. And while the two have near identical dimensions, the Subaru offers a higher ground clearance at 8.2 inches, compared with about 7.3 inches for the C-HR. The chassis and suspension tuning between the subcompact crossover SUVs is also different.