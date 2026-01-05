What Actually Happens To Tire Tread When It Wears Away, And Is It Harmful?

Many people tout EVs as great ways to reduce tailpipe emissions — since they don't produce any — but it turns out that the advent of electric vehicles is bringing a new focus on a different kind of pollution — the kind that comes from your tires. As you drive any car, the relatively soft rubber of your tires breaks down against the hard pavement of the road, shedding microscopic particles into the air and water. From there, they can follow an easy path into the animals and plants that live in that environment, including human beings.

Now, this is a growing area of study, so the amount of harm produced by these particles is still being debated, but the early data doesn't look good. For example, a recent review published in the journal Toxics found that research indicates tire pollution can lead to "significant or detrimental adverse effects on the organisms studied."

There's a lot of it, too, and — as mentioned — EVs are responsible for more than their fair share. The average passenger car tire can lose some 6 to 9 pounds of rubber during its lifetime, and that lifetime is drastically shortened by the heavy weight of electric vehicles. Some folks have said Rivian tires are lasting as little as 6,000 miles before they need to be replaced. The potential for those adverse effects, on the other hand, can last much longer.