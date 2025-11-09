4 Proven Ways To Prevent Rodent Damage To Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taking proper care of an automobile includes maintaining a variety of essential systems that keep it in good running order. But while ensuring things are optimal under the hood is important, you may not have considered the destructive impact rodents can have on your ride, especially if you're storing it. Those planning to park a vehicle for a season, or those who have been working from home and using their car less frequently, could be prime targets for the furry little nuisances.

Unfortunately, rats love chewing away your car's wiring, and undisturbed vehicles are attractive places for them to nest. They can apparently drag things like acorns into your intake and clog air filters, potentially costing you a hefty repair bill. Not only are they a blight on your car, but they carry diseases you don't want to get exposed to, like Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis and even Bubonic Plague.

While poison is effective, you should avoid using it for a few practical reasons, which include potentially exposing family pets to toxins and the fact that bait can bring in more rodents. Lastly, imagine a situation where the poison does its job, but the little vermin dies in some deep cavity of your vehicle. Unable to locate the deceased rodent, you face the reality of an inescapable and pungent aroma. Fortunately, there are some safe measures you can take to keep these critters away. In a nutshell, this involves periodic driving, strategic parking, cleanliness, using strong scents, and setting traps near their favorite points of entry.