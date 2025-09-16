How Much Are Tire Disposal Fees And Do You Have To Pay Them?

When it comes to pollution, the fossil-fuel dependency suffered by the cars we love is often specified as a primary culprit. Yet, there is another environmental threat posed by all cars that has nothing to do with the combustion engine (even EVs can't escape this one). Car tires, when not disposed of properly, pose both immediate and long-term environmental risks.

To mitigate these risks, there are fee structures imposed by various entities when you purchase and install new tires. There are two types of fees; the state tire fee (also known as waste tire fee, environmental fee, tire user fee, etc.), which is mandated at the state level and collected when you buy new tires, and the tire disposal fee for the recycling of old tires, which can be charged by different entities (like the retailer or city government) depending on who is handling the disposal.

In states with mandatory tire fees (which is most of them), you'll be required to pay this fee at the point of purchase unless you meet your state's exemption criteria. These fees typically range from $0.25 to $2 per tire unless you have off-roaders or other non-standard tires, which could have more expensive fees. These funds go toward tire recycling programs and other efforts to mitigate the environmental consequences of improper tire disposal. Tire disposal fees are charged by the disposing entity; for example, by your city if they have a tire disposal program or by a retailer who disposes of the old tires when you take your car in for a new set. The price for these fees also varies, but you can expect it to be at least a few bucks per tire.