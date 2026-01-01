Breaking A Car Window From The Inside May Be A Lot Harder Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a nightmare scenario: You're trapped inside a car, sinking into treacherous waters. The water pressure is holding the doors shut, the electric windows have failed, and you're desperately beating at the windows with your fists as the water rises. Of course, since it's a nightmare, you can escape by waking up — but in real life, how hard is it to break a car window? Well, it may be harder than you think, even though a Nantucket seagull broke a car window by dropping a clam on it.

Two types of impact-resistant glass are used in car windows: tempered and laminated. Neither breaks as easily as the plate glass around your home, with both designed to prevent the large glass shards that turn you into a statistic. Your passenger window is often tempered glass, which will shatter into small, less hazardous pebbles, while your windshield is invariably laminated, with a sheet of vinyl sandwiched between layers of glass to hold things together in an accident.

It's far more difficult to smash a human-sized hole in laminated glass, which sticks together, than in tempered glass, which crumbles into pieces. And while your side window may be tempered glass, there's an increasing chance it's laminated, either for extra security, or to prevent the occupants being thrown from the vehicle in a rollover. When trying to bust out of your car in an emergency, you will fare a lot better if you know beforehand what kind of glass it has.