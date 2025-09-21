Nantucket Seagull Smashes Car Window With A Clam — Talk About Fowl Play

A smashed window that initially appeared to be vandalism turned out to have natural causes, reports Boston.com. Vandals typically use rocks or hammers to break windows, but Nantucket police found a different implement of destruction in the back seat: a quahog, otherwise known as a hard clam. Seagulls typically pick up a quahog (not to be confused with Peter Griffin's hometown in nearby Rhode Island) from the ground and drop it from high in the air to break it open for a meal. Police say the bird likely missed the paved parking lot at the Wicked Island Bakery and accidentally hit the back window of general manager Heather Woodbury's car.

"He had seen all of the broken shells already from all the other quahogs that this apparent criminal seagull had dropped and eaten the meat out of, but he didn't get into the one that dropped into my car," Woodbury told WHDH. She also speculated that perhaps this was not an accident after all. "The jokes around town are just that the seagull did not get the morning buns, which is our signature item, and so it got angry and took it out on my car," Woodbury told WHDH. Angry human customers have been known to do this, and we've seen birds go on glass-smashing rampages before, so it's not unheard of.