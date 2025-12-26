These Are The Safest New Cars You Can Buy, According To The IIHS

When you're buying a new car, you want it to get good fuel economy, offer at least a few desirable features, and be as reliable as possible, but you also want it to be safe. After all, even if you follow every traffic rule to the letter, someone could still end up hitting you. The good news is, all new cars come with seatbelts, and that's the most important safety feature your car could possibly have. As long as you're wearing your seatbelt, you might even survive a fall off a 300-foot cliff. Seriously. Always wear your seatbelt, folks.

That said, it is true that some new cars are safer than others. And since the insurance industry has a vested interest in reducing how many hospital bills it has to pay, it makes sense that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is the go-to for automotive safety information. As our friends over at Consumer Reports reminded us, the IIHS also just released its last update of the year, which means we now have the full list of the safest cars the IIHS tested in 2025.

If you're in the market for a safe new sedan, you're going to want one that earned either a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+, which is noted next to each car on the list. Now, let's take a look at which cars made the list.