California Car Dealers Bought A Law That Raises Fees By 600%

California is expensive to live in, so the state's lawmakers have banded together across the aisle to ease the financial burden on the state's most put-upon residents: Car dealership owners. New bipartisan state legislation allows up to 1% of a car's price to be added in fees, up to a max of $500 — a lot more than the existing $85 limit. Thank god, legislators are finally looking out for the little guy.

The bill was spotted by CalMatters, which laid out the massive increase in costs from California's status quo. The outlet also noted a link between the bill and dealer lobbying, which has put millions of dollars into the hands of state legislators over the past few years. Nearly every lawmaker that voted on the bill received cash from the California New Car Dealers Association, and many of them received five figures from the lobby — not for their vote, of course, but simply for the love of the game.