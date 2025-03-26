These Are Your Worst Experiences With A Recall

Where to start? Well, my worst experience with a recall was the Chrysler A-604 transmission back in the early '90s. Good old Lee Iacocca pushed this new FWD application 4-speed auto out to the market well before it was fully baked.

It was a disaster on all fronts.

As a young Chrysler District Service Manager at the time, I had the misfortune of dealing with a lot of VERY angry customers who bought new cars that very quickly failed spectacularly.

Typically, the cars went into limp-in mode, which locked them in 2nd gear and made them barely drivable, aside from limping them into one of our overwhelmed dealers who neither had the parts nor enough transmission techs to fix them.

The issue was not so much that there was a recall. It was that we were ill-prepared to fix them, even when the recall came out.

One of the challenges with NHTSA regulations is manufacturers are required to send recall notices out within a very tight time window, regardless if they have the parts or training to do the fix.

Of course, being Chrysler in the early '90s, we ran fast and loose with quality on most fronts. There were plenty of disasters somewhat akin to the A-604, but it was the pinnacle of doing things the wrong way.

I still remember driving in one morning to see one of my dealers when my own company car's transmission went into limp-in mode.

I was not amused.