Don't Use Soda To Remove Corrosion From Your Battery Terminals – Do This Instead

Let's first dig in as to why car battery terminals tend to develop white, bluish, or greenish corrosion. The electrolyte solution inside a typical lead-acid car battery is a mix of water and sulfuric acid. If your battery is old and has developed cracks in the casing, the leaking electrolytes can cause corrosion.

Then again, there's an odorless, colorless gas that contributes greatly to corrosion. Electrolysis happens when the battery discharges electricity and receives an electrical charge from the alternator, enabling the water content inside the battery to split into hydrogen and oxygen. There's a safety valve that releases some of the hydrogen gas to ease the pressure inside the case, and this is where the issue begins.

The hydrogen gas may linger and react with the lead, steel, and copper parts under the hood, especially if there's not enough airflow around the battery. The greenish or bluish gunks of corrosion are typically from hydrogen reacting with the copper parts of the wiring or battery clamps, while white corrosion is due to hydrogen gas reacting with aluminum, lead, or zinc. And here's a top tip: Heavy corrosion on the negative cable or terminal could point to an issue with the starter, the thing that wakes your engine when you turn the key or push a button.