Here's How Much A 2020 BMW M2 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The BMW M2 is the entry point into the high-performance world of true BMW M cars (discounting the M240i and the like), and it promises to put a smile on your face with the push of the start button. If you bought one five years ago and are still holding on to it, you'll probably be pleased to see how little it has depreciated.

The 2020 M2, which was available in Competition and CS trims, has depreciated by 28%, according to CarEdge. In fact, their estimates indicate that the 2020 M2's value has actually increased by 3.5% over the 2021 model. This could be down to demand for the M2 CS, a more powerful and lighter version of the M2 Competition that was produced in limited numbers — just 2,300 units globally, with over 600 delivered to the U.S. The M2 Competition was priced at $59,895 at launch, while the M2 CS commanded roughly $25,000 more at $84,595, which could help justify CarEdge's current quote of $55,270 for 2020 M2s. Kelley Blue Book has pegged the M2 Competition's depreciation at around 34%, with the car now valued at $39,562, while the M2 CS — unsurprisingly — has depreciated even less, at just over 24%.

If you own a 2020 M2, especially the CS, it may make sense to hold on to it, as these cars have retained their value phenomenally well, while new M2s are priced astronomically. The 2026 BMW M2 is just shy of the $100,000 mark – a substantial sum for the smallest M car you can buy. What's more, there's a strong chance yours is a manual, as it has been the most popular choice among recent M2 buyers, which only adds to the driving enjoyment.