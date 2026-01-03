A Historic Timeline Of Every Jeep Truck Ever Made

Jeep's corporate owners have changed so often that it's a wonder it has maintained a strong identity as a purveyor of go-anywhere 4x4s and pickups. Even in eras when automotive badge engineering often resulted in multiple brands selling nearly identical cars with different grilles and taillights, Jeep remained distinct. Some of its standout models have even been pickup trucks. All of them are thoroughly Jeeps, from the wheels on up.

The company's origins lie in the legendary World War II Jeep, officially known as the Willys MB, built by the Willys-Overland Motor Company of Ohio. Ford also built a version, but after the war, Willys-Overland sought to capitalize on the Jeep's wartime reputation by creating a civilian version called the Willys CJ-2A. The initials "CJ" stood for "Civilian Jeep." The CJ-2A would share many components with other early Jeep vehicles, including Jeep's first pickup, which we'll look at shortly.

After winning a contentious legal fight in 1950 for the right to trademark the "Jeep" name, Willys-Overland could officially call its vehicles Jeeps, including its trucks. Since then, the Jeep brand was acquired first by the Kaiser Manufacturing Company, then by American Motors Corporation (AMC), and subsequently by Chrysler, which went through a series of mergers to become part of Stellantis. Throughout the majority of that time, except for a break between the early 1990s and 2020, Jeep continued to produce pickups. Here is the historic lineup.