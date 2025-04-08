At $22,000, Is This 1958 Jeep Forward Control An Out-Of-Control Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Jeep pickup was styled by none other than the legendary industrial designer Brooks Stevens. We'll have to decide if its price is designed to please.

Corn (or, more accurately, Maize) is a cereal grain indigenous to the Americas that, today, is a staple crop across the globe. First domesticated by the native peoples of southern Mexico around nine centuries ago, it stands as a versatile backbone of the world's farming industry. Here in the U.S., it serves as everything from livestock feed to the basis for corn tortilla street tacos—the best food ever—and the creation of grain alcohol that can be added to petroleum-based gasoline to help alleviate dependence on fossil fuels. The 2010 Saab 9-5 BioPower we looked at yesterday was an oddly named car designed to run on the highest concentrate mix of ethanol (E85), and throughout its life, it had burned through enough of the stuff to rack up an impressive 220,000 on the clock. Now ready to put even more miles in the rear-view, it hit Craigslist with a $2,950 asking. That worked out for most of you, who toasted the Saab with a 76% Nice Price win.