5 Smart Maintenance Moves To Make After Your Car Hits 100K Miles

So, you've finally reached six figures. It took a while — probably years — to get to this point, but it's still quite the accomplishment. You should be proud. Unfortunately, we're not talking about your salary, but instead the odometer on your car. You've hit the 100,000-mile mark, and your car is still faithfully chugging along. That's great, but to keep the good times rolling, it's time to take care of some maintenance items and do some checks.

You've been doing oil changes and tune-ups all along, but the regularity of those things now becomes more important. That means this is a good time for a thorough tune-up, changing the filters and spark plugs, and possibly the spark plug cables. Fluids need to be changed as well. That includes transmission and brake fluids, as well as coolant. Think about changing the fuel filter and cabin filter, as well. Any belts and hoses that haven't been changed yet are likely due — they may have become worn, maybe even brittle or cracked. Now is also the time to check your steering components, along with underbody parts like shocks, struts, brakes, and wheel alignment.

Keeping your car running at this point isn't going to take a monumental amount of effort. Cars nowadays often have years of life left in them after hitting 100,000 miles. In fact, some cars and trucks are just getting started at that point. But it will gradually take a little more time and expense to keep it going, and a little maintenance will go a long way. Fortunately, if you're just a little handy with a wrench, you can take care of a lot of things yourself.