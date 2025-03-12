X Games Bans Electric Motocross Bikes In Bid To Become Even Less Relevant

X Games competitors Patrick Evans, Pat Bowden, and Colby Raha made history in 2024 as the first athletes to participate in Motocross events on electric bikes at the Ventura event, with all three running in different disciplines aboard the all-electric Stark VARG. Evans won gold in Moto X Best Whip, and Raha took the silver in Moto X Quarterpipe High Air, marking a big win for the tiny five-year-old motorcycle manufacturer from Spain. With three Summer X Games events to be held this year, starting in Osaka, Japan this June, as well as Salt Lake City and Sacramento to follow, competitors were recently sent the 2025 rulebook, and it included a pretty big surprise; an electric motorcycle ban.

"We are incredibly proud to support Patrick Evans, Pat Bowden, and Colby Raha at X Games," said Anton Wass, CEO of Stark Future ahead of X Games Ventura 2024. "Their participation on the Stark VARG not only highlights the bike's exceptional capabilities but also underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries in even the extremest of sports."

The Stark riders were shocked to see that their bikes had been wholesale banned from 2025 events without much in the way of warning. It seems like a pretty big deal to ban a bike that won a gold medal the previous year, but according to Stark Future, the X Games officials didn't even reach out to discuss the ban. Instead, the rulebook was sent out with the first technical rule updated in bold. The message reads pretty clear to me: too bad, so sad, get out.

X Games

This ban seems all the more ridiculous when you consider that the motorcycle events in Osaka will be held indoors, and electric motorcycles are far better for spectators as they aren't spitting noxious fumes in your face. It seems to me that the X Games should have embraced electric tech, particularly for its indoor Moto X events, but after seeing a single electric win a single event it has torched the bridge and run in the other direction. That isn't very extreme of you, X Games.