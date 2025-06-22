Can You Insure A Car That's Not In Your Name?
Take a look at this scenario: you live with a friend who has a car, and they're nice enough to let you use it now and then for errands or getting to work. It's a common practice many drivers like to partake in, but what if you get into a car accident? No problem. Car insurance is called "car" insurance because it protects the car, not the driver. But, what if you wanted some insurance to help your buddy pay for the damages? Now, we have a problem. Most insurance companies usually don't let drivers insure a car that isn't registered to them. What can you do to avoid this?
Not all hope is lost. In some cases, you can get the car insured in your name, depending on the insurance company and the policy. Some of the best car insurance companies out there can be a little more lenient. Unless you live in a state that doesn't allow this, like New York, there are some workarounds you can try to keep you and the car protected. Sometimes, it's as easy as getting added to the owner's policy. Other times, you'll have to prove insurable interest, but more on that in a second.
How to get car insurance for a car you don't own
If your spouse, parent, or child is the one driving the car that isn't insured, this is the case where they can also be added to your policy. Typically, this only works if you also share the same address, because insurance companies typically assess risk based on the zip code of the insurer. Another easy way to protect a car not in your name is by getting your name added as an additional interest. Not the same as getting your name added to the policy, additional interest is when you add the vehicle owner's name to your own insurance policy. Of course, this is assuming you already have auto insurance, which isn't what this article is about.
Another way to get yourself insured is demonstrating insurable interest. This is when you can provide legitimate reasons for needing the car, such as you need it to get to and from work. Just be sure you're being truthful, otherwise your insurer can deny the claim because of misinformation. You can also get a non-owner car insurance policy, but this doesn't really protect you or the car. If you're in an auto incident with another vehicle, that car and its driver/passengers are protected, so we don't recommend this.
Co-titling is another option. Even if you don't own the car, you can ask the owner to add you to their title as a partial owner. Depending on where you live, every state has its own requirements to do this, but it's possible. If anything, always check your auto insurance policy when thinking about getting someone else insured. And if you're just now getting car insurance, try to avoid some of the lowest rated car insurance companies in America.