Can You Insure A Car That's Not In Your Name?

If your spouse, parent, or child is the one driving the car that isn't insured, this is the case where they can also be added to your policy. Typically, this only works if you also share the same address, because insurance companies typically assess risk based on the zip code of the insurer. Another easy way to protect a car not in your name is by getting your name added as an additional interest. Not the same as getting your name added to the policy, additional interest is when you add the vehicle owner's name to your own insurance policy. Of course, this is assuming you already have auto insurance, which isn't what this article is about.

Another way to get yourself insured is demonstrating insurable interest. This is when you can provide legitimate reasons for needing the car, such as you need it to get to and from work. Just be sure you're being truthful, otherwise your insurer can deny the claim because of misinformation. You can also get a non-owner car insurance policy, but this doesn't really protect you or the car. If you're in an auto incident with another vehicle, that car and its driver/passengers are protected, so we don't recommend this.

Co-titling is another option. Even if you don't own the car, you can ask the owner to add you to their title as a partial owner. Depending on where you live, every state has its own requirements to do this, but it's possible. If anything, always check your auto insurance policy when thinking about getting someone else insured. And if you're just now getting car insurance, try to avoid some of the lowest rated car insurance companies in America.