Why You Can't Easily Siphon Gas Out Of Modern Cars

You could find yourself in a situation where you need to siphon fuel from your vehicle, either in an emergency or to remove the wrong fuel that was accidentally added. But it's not as easy as it was in the old days, when you could just stick a hose down the fuel filler, nearly poison yourself by sucking on it to get the fuel flowing (yes, people really did that), or use a pump to drain the tank.

Modern vehicles come with built-in fuel failsafes to stop thieves from running off with your gas. This includes a mesh of sorts a little inside the filler neck, prohibiting pipes from reaching the tank. If you get past that, you'll have to deal with the anti-siphon valve. When an object pushes against its ball-like mechanism, the passage closes, but during a normal fill-up, the flow of fuel moves the ball out of the way, letting gas enter the tank. This is also a safety feature that prevents fuel from spilling out in case of a rollover.

While these safety mechanisms ensure that thieves can't siphon gas using a pipe, some particularly clever ones have gotten more hands-on by drilling holes in fuel tanks to steal gas. This has become yet another item on the laundry list of things stolen from car owners, one of the most common being catalytic converters.