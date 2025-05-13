These Are The Car Parts Thieves Love To Steal
Lock your doors, park under streetlights, install an alarm, and pray. Car theft has evolved well beyond hot-wired joyrides. These days, thieves are picky, and they're not always interested in taking the whole vehicle. Why steal an entire car when you can crawl underneath, snatch a catalytic converter in less than two minutes, and walk away with a part that's worth more per ounce than gold?
Some of the choices may surprise you. From unlucky folks popping the hood to find their battery has gone on a little unauthorized vacation, to tailgates vanishing in less time than it'll take you to read this, it's clear that modern car thieves have basically become freelance surgeons — but instead of saving lives, they're slicing your ride open and selling its guts.
In this article, we're uncovering some of the parts pirates' most-sought-after booty, which vehicles are at the highest risk, and what makes these items such hot commodities in the criminal underworld. Some are packed with precious metals and others are embarrassingly easy to remove and resell. As the old adage reminds us, forewarned is forearmed, so read on before your car becomes a victim of one of the latest part-snatching schemes.
It probably wasn't Mothman
When it comes to stolen car parts, catalytic converters may be the first thing you think of. These pricey exhaust components are such a hot target that even cryptids are getting blamed. In one viral TikTok video, a woman from Point Pleasant, West claimed that Mothman himself stole her catalytic converter, sparking a wave of memes, T-shirts, and bumper stickers. The actual perpetrators, and the reasons for their thievery, are far less whimsical.
Catalytic converters are among the juiciest targets for car thieves because they contain precious metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium. As of the past few years, rhodium alone is valued at over $5,000 an ounce, so a catalytic converter is worth anywhere from $25 to over $1,400 on the black market, depending on the vehicle. Especially in the West, hybrids like the Toyota Prius are prized because their converters contain more of these metals. Even worse, making off with one is laughably easy. A thief with a battery-powered saw can slide under your car and steal a catalytic converter in less than 30 seconds. One family raked in $38 million off stolen catalytic converters before getting caught.
Once thieves have removed a catalytic converter, they monetize it quickly, selling it to unscrupulous scrapyards or metal recycling operations that don't bother to verify the components' origins. They crush and refine the ceramic honeycomb material inside the converter to extract the precious metals, which often end up funneled back into the legitmate supply chain.
12 volts of quick cash
Car batteries aren't the flashiest loot, but like catalytic converters, they're easy to remove. Its a good thing, too, because your typical lead acid battery isn't worth all that much. Battery recycling companies often pay by the pound to get at the reusable lead inside, with the current scrap battery rate at about 16 cents per pound. Because of the low value, the strategy for thieves lies in a high-volume approach. A dedicated thief can easily collect several over an evening's stealing spree, leaving an entire street or subdivision powerless come morning light.
Like rare art or gems, there are some batteries where thieves can make a killing (at least as far as car batteries go). Hybrids like the Toyota Prius are a popular mark for thieves due to higher resale value. Batteries from electric vehicles are also especially valuable, with even refurbished specimens selling for thousands online. Since the average thief isn't willing to put in the extra time (and risk) required to lift one of these, standard cars tend to be a much more common target.
Some cars are especially vulnerable, letting thieves pop the hood and steal without leaving any evidence they were there, other than your car's inability to start. Sometimes all it takes is poking a long thin object up from the underside of the car or through the front grille to engage the hood release. With the only line of defense out of the way and a few tools like a wrench, pliers, and screwdriver, the dirty deed can be done in just a few minutes.
(Tailgate) gone in 60 seconds
The last car part quickly climbing the thief's most-wanted list isn't one you can sell for scrap or melt down into its pricey base components, and there's one make and model being hit harder than the rest. I'm sorry to tell you this, Toyota Tacoma drivers, but your tailgates are in danger. Authorities in California, Arizona, and Texas have all reported dramatic increases in thefts of Tacoma tailgates since 2024.
Like the other parts we've mentioned, the appeal of the Tacoma tailgate lies in the fact that a thief can pull it off fast, reportedly in under 60 seconds. The Tacomas aren't alone, though; Ford F-150s and Super Duty pickups have also had their rear ends targeted for their tailgates (and taillights). The inclusion of high-tech equipment like sensors and backup cameras only serves to make the tailgates more valuable for resale on the black market.
The good news is that auto accessory makers are fighting back, offering affordable accessories to protect your tailgate, battery, and catalytic converter from eager thieves. Tailgate locks and hood locks can be had for under $50 and add instant security. You can also install a CatClamp or CatStrap for your catalytic converter, and have a little more peace of mind that your vehicle won't be the next target for some ill-intentioned creep with a Sawzall.