These Are The Car Parts Thieves Love To Steal

Lock your doors, park under streetlights, install an alarm, and pray. Car theft has evolved well beyond hot-wired joyrides. These days, thieves are picky, and they're not always interested in taking the whole vehicle. Why steal an entire car when you can crawl underneath, snatch a catalytic converter in less than two minutes, and walk away with a part that's worth more per ounce than gold?

Some of the choices may surprise you. From unlucky folks popping the hood to find their battery has gone on a little unauthorized vacation, to tailgates vanishing in less time than it'll take you to read this, it's clear that modern car thieves have basically become freelance surgeons — but instead of saving lives, they're slicing your ride open and selling its guts.

In this article, we're uncovering some of the parts pirates' most-sought-after booty, which vehicles are at the highest risk, and what makes these items such hot commodities in the criminal underworld. Some are packed with precious metals and others are embarrassingly easy to remove and resell. As the old adage reminds us, forewarned is forearmed, so read on before your car becomes a victim of one of the latest part-snatching schemes.