How To Properly Flush A Gas Tank
Back in 2004, several automakers got together to create a more pure form of gasoline to meet strict standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), now known as Top Tier gasoline. Said to leave less carbon deposits in the fuel tank, it's one way to keep the tank mostly clean. There have been rumors that high octane fuel can also clean your engine, but it's not true. If keeping a clean fuel tank and your engine operating smoothly is a concern for you, then the best way to do that is to flush out your gas tank every now and then. Depending on the size of the fuel tank, you may want to take your car into the shop to get the tank cleaned out. Otherwise, you can do it yourself.
Now here's the kicker. You can't just clean out a fuel tank by pouring some acid in there to clean out the rust, although that can help with removing rust when cleaning the tank. To fully clean out a fuel tank, you'll have to remove it from the car. There are several straps that hold the tank in place, as well as wires and hoses that connect to the top of the tank. You'll have to remove these before taking the tank out, and there are a number of tools you want to have on hand to clean it.
The tools you need to keep your engine clean
You can clean out build up and contaminants from the fuel tank pretty easily if you know what you're doing. For the average DIY mechanics out there, this may be new. So to get you started, here are some tools you want to collect.
First, get yourself some strong gloves, safety goggles, and a mask. To take apart the fuel tank and remove it, you'll need some good ol' fashioned tools from the tool box. These include a socket wrench set, screwdrivers, and pliers. You'll also need a fuel line disconnect tool to save you a headache. In some cases, you'll need to lift the vehicle, so you may want to invest in a jack and some jack stands. To drain the fuel tank, you need to start by draining it out with a fuel transfer pump. You'll also need a funnel and fuel-safe container for collecting the old fuel to dispose of safely later. Red jerry cans are good for gasoline, whereas yellow are used for diesel.
When it comes to cleaning the fuel tank, a scrub brush can help agitate and remove any loose rust. You'll also want a cleaner or degreaser for cleaning the tank after removing rust, sediment, and other debris. A stiff-bristled brush can also help with scrubbing down, and a work light or flashlight can help you inspect the fuel tank before and after cleaning it. You don't want any leftover moisture, so having a clean rag or microfiber cloth on hand is a good idea.
Lastly, you need to replace the fuel filter. Otherwise, what was the point of cleaning out the fuel tank?
Cleaning out the fuel tank
Set an afternoon aside, because this can take a while. Also make sure you have an open area or a place with good ventilation for cleaning out the tank. So, starting with draining the fuel tank. You can siphon it with the fuel transfer pump, or find the drain cock to easily drain the fuel. Afterwards, remove the tank carefully. Keep in mind the straps we mentioned and make sure everything is disconnected without breaking it. Break it, and you need a new fuel tank, so use the screwdriver to loosen and disconnect the fuel lines from the top of the fuel pump. Once disconnected, you can set it aside.
As for the fuel tank, it's time to clear out any debris, sediment, or rust. Use an acid like white vinegar to help break this stuff down so you can just wipe it out with a towel with ease. Be sure to focus on any gunk that built up on the bottom of the tank. Once the debris is clear, you can move onto a dedicated fuel tank cleaner and scrub this baby with a bristled brush. After cleaning the tank, make sure it's completely dry to avoid leaving behind any moisture. You'll need to either wait or use pressurized air to speed up this process.
You can also clean the fuel system if you wish with a detergent-based fuel additive. Once you're done, replace the fuel filter and reassemble the fuel tank. Don't forget to reinstall the fuel pump. All that's left if to refill the tank with fresh fuel, not the fuel we drained. And that's it, you're done. If you liked this DIY for flushing your fuel tank, check our other car cleaning hacks.