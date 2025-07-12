How To Properly Flush A Gas Tank

You can clean out build up and contaminants from the fuel tank pretty easily if you know what you're doing. For the average DIY mechanics out there, this may be new. So to get you started, here are some tools you want to collect.

First, get yourself some strong gloves, safety goggles, and a mask. To take apart the fuel tank and remove it, you'll need some good ol' fashioned tools from the tool box. These include a socket wrench set, screwdrivers, and pliers. You'll also need a fuel line disconnect tool to save you a headache. In some cases, you'll need to lift the vehicle, so you may want to invest in a jack and some jack stands. To drain the fuel tank, you need to start by draining it out with a fuel transfer pump. You'll also need a funnel and fuel-safe container for collecting the old fuel to dispose of safely later. Red jerry cans are good for gasoline, whereas yellow are used for diesel.

When it comes to cleaning the fuel tank, a scrub brush can help agitate and remove any loose rust. You'll also want a cleaner or degreaser for cleaning the tank after removing rust, sediment, and other debris. A stiff-bristled brush can also help with scrubbing down, and a work light or flashlight can help you inspect the fuel tank before and after cleaning it. You don't want any leftover moisture, so having a clean rag or microfiber cloth on hand is a good idea.

Lastly, you need to replace the fuel filter. Otherwise, what was the point of cleaning out the fuel tank?