America's Only Upside Down Traffic Light Has A Fascinating History

Traffic lights are not as straightforward as you may think. For instance, Japan has blue traffic lights, and while it's common to see the lights arranged vertically, some U.S. states mount them horizontally. (These, however, still sound better than a country having no traffic lights at all.)

A standard-issue vertical traffic light follows the usual layout of red at the top and green at the bottom, with yellow sandwiched between the two. However, there is one place in the country (and it's the only place, apparently) where the traffic-light setup is the exact opposite: red at the bottom and green at the top. Syracuse, New York — specifically the Tipperary Hill neighborhood on the city's west side, named after Ireland's County Tipperary — is where you'd find this rather weird anomaly. The signal can be seen hanging above the intersection of Tompkins Street and Milton Avenue.

The Irish influence is obvious in the area, with several pubs incorporating the three-leaved clover into their logos and an annual St. Patrick's Day Green Beer Sunday and Shamrock four-mile run. And the sentiment was no different during the 1900s. So when the city installed a red-over-green traffic light back in the 1920s, it didn't sit well with the residents, who claimed that it symbolized British superiority. The red light was interpreted as England's flag, which, the locals said, in no way should sit above Ireland's.