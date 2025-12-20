Why Do Some States Mount Traffic Lights Horizontally?

Traffic lights help traffic flow by directing specific lanes to go and others to stop. Some are more complex and include signals for buses. But at the end of the day, they're devices with red, yellow, and green lights, designed to prevent crashes at intersections. You'd think that there would be regulations behind how they should look and operate, and you'd be right. They're not always the same, though.

Driving in Ohio, you'll see traffic lights attached vertically to a light pole, with the red light on top. If you travel down to Texas, the lights are often mounted horizontally on the pole, with the red light on the left. So what gives? Why are they different? It could be several things, including traffic clearance, resistance to wind damage, or simply aesthetics.

A traffic light mounted on a pole above an intersection is susceptible to wind. If it's mounted vertically on that pole, there's limited surface area to hold the light steady. Vertical lights also have a flat surface area that wind can easily catch and attempt to move. In some ways, you could consider a vertically mounted traffic light like a sail on a sailboat. If the wind gust is strong enough, it could break the light free of the pole and damage the light and the area around where it lands. The wind plays less of a role when lights are mounted horizontally, helping reduce the risk of damage or injury.