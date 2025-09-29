Why Japan Has Blue Traffic Lights Instead Of Green

The land of the rising sun is a fascinating mix of history, founded on strong tradition, and the latest cutting-edge tech. For automotive enthusiasts, car spotting in Japan is on another level, offering a variety of makes and models, each sporting its own rad cultural flair. And then there's the blue-green color on some traffic lights — implemented as a compromise between common Japanese vernacular and U.N. treaty standards.

A United Nations treaty, the Convention of Road Signs and Signals, was signed by 35 countries in 1968, and has since been incorporated into 75 total (although neither the U.S. or Japan have signed). This treaty includes Article 23 — Signals for vehicular traffic — which essentially states that green means go, and red means stop.

Traditionally, the Japanese language used the same word for blue and green, "ao." So the bureaucrats of Japan had a predicament. The word for green is now "midori," but with the Japanese people associating the word for blue with a distinctly green traffic light, how were they supposed to refer to it officially? And simply changing the light to blue instead of green went against a major worldwide push to standardize traffic signals. So in the early 1970s, Japan decided on a blue-green color sometimes known as "grue" or "bleen," meaning it's technically both. While today only some lights combine the colors, and others are clearly green, all of them are still "ao."