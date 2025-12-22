What Car Deserves A Lego Technic Kit?
Lego makes all kinds of neat cars. You can get replicas of everything from top-tier F1 cars to Suki's Honda S2000 from "The Fast And The Furious" — even motorcycles, cranes, and Grave Digger. The company is always coming out with new wheeled model kits, new cool vehicles to build and admire, but it still hasn't covered every corner of the automotive world. Today, we're here to talk about the cars that haven't yet been covered, and ask you all to give some suggestions: What car deserves a good Lego kit?
To be clear, we're not talking about the little Hot Wheels-sized kits here. We're talking about the Technic kits, with custom parts and piece counts in the thousands. These kits take hours if not days to build, and they come out as a pretty reasonable facsimile of the cars they're replicating — curves, hood vents, and all. These kits even often have functioning doors, visible engines, and removable hoods and trunks. So what car do you think deserves this treatment?
I vote the Autozam AZ-1
My vote goes to the Autozam AZ-1. Sure, it's got those '90s curves that might be difficult to replicate in the medium of bricks, but I think the folks at Lego could pull it off — it'd be simpler than the McLaren P1, the Lamborghini Revuelto, or the Ducati Panigale, and the mad scientists in Denmark have managed to make all of those work. Just imagine putting one of these together and getting to play with those gullwing doors once it's done.
I think the Autozam AZ-1 would make a fantastic Lego kit, but what car, bike, submarine, or crane should be given the Technic treatment? Leave your answers in the comments below, and maybe the folks in Denmark will make your wishes come true in time for the 2026 holiday season. They probably read Jalopnik, I think. This has to be at least as effective as asking Santa, right?