What Car Deserves A Lego Technic Kit?

Lego makes all kinds of neat cars. You can get replicas of everything from top-tier F1 cars to Suki's Honda S2000 from "The Fast And The Furious" — even motorcycles, cranes, and Grave Digger. The company is always coming out with new wheeled model kits, new cool vehicles to build and admire, but it still hasn't covered every corner of the automotive world. Today, we're here to talk about the cars that haven't yet been covered, and ask you all to give some suggestions: What car deserves a good Lego kit?

To be clear, we're not talking about the little Hot Wheels-sized kits here. We're talking about the Technic kits, with custom parts and piece counts in the thousands. These kits take hours if not days to build, and they come out as a pretty reasonable facsimile of the cars they're replicating — curves, hood vents, and all. These kits even often have functioning doors, visible engines, and removable hoods and trunks. So what car do you think deserves this treatment?