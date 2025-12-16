Mopar Offers Ugly Sweaters For Jeep Wranglers, Gladiators That'll Make Grandma Want To Pinch Their Cheeks

MEK says the Trail Armor is easy to install with no tools or shop time, and they are easy to remove and reuse up to 200 times, and if the gel backing loses grip or collects debris, MEK says you can wash it with water and let it air dry and it's as good as new. Bronco owners need not fret; MEK sells ugly sweater Trail Armor for you, too.

If, however, you live somewhere that gets exceptionally cold, you might have a tougher time installing them. The installation instructions say to only install the panels when the vehicle and the panel surface is between 65 and 85-degrees Fahrenheit, and it says do NOT install below 55-degrees Fahrenheit because the cold gel-back becomes rigid and can contract faster than the resin layer which can cause internal separation. The instructions say to keep the panels dry for the first 24-to-48 hours to prevent moisture from getting between the gel and the paint if it's not fully bonded yet. They also say the armor is only rated down to 15-degrees Fahrenheit, and it's not meant to be used in freezing rain, melting snow, or wet slush because the panels need to remain dry, which slightly limits their holiday appeal, but grandma will still think they're just precious.