You Can Buy One Of The Best 'Fast & Furious' Cars As A Lego Kit Now

The "Fast & Furious" series is full of incredible cars: The orange Supra, the Dad Remembrance Charger, any of Brian's various Skylines. One of them, though, stands above nearly all the rest — Suki's pink Honda S2000 from "2 Fast 2 Furious." Now, it seems someone is recognizing Suki's genius, because her car is available as a Lego kit that looks... almost like an S2000, sort of, if you squint and tilt your head. And close your eyes. And imagine that you're looking at an S2000.

The likeness may not be fantastic — capturing the S2000's curves in Lego bricks is an unenviable task — but the paint and graphics and little Suki minifig make the car recognizable enough. The less-than-perfect facsimile also means that Suki's car comes in far cheaper than those top-tier Technic toys: Just $27 gets you one of the prettiest cars to ever lose a race to former officer Brian O'Conner.