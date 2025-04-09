You Can Buy One Of The Best 'Fast & Furious' Cars As A Lego Kit Now
The "Fast & Furious" series is full of incredible cars: The orange Supra, the Dad Remembrance Charger, any of Brian's various Skylines. One of them, though, stands above nearly all the rest — Suki's pink Honda S2000 from "2 Fast 2 Furious." Now, it seems someone is recognizing Suki's genius, because her car is available as a Lego kit that looks... almost like an S2000, sort of, if you squint and tilt your head. And close your eyes. And imagine that you're looking at an S2000.
The likeness may not be fantastic — capturing the S2000's curves in Lego bricks is an unenviable task — but the paint and graphics and little Suki minifig make the car recognizable enough. The less-than-perfect facsimile also means that Suki's car comes in far cheaper than those top-tier Technic toys: Just $27 gets you one of the prettiest cars to ever lose a race to former officer Brian O'Conner.
Suki's car still looks good in 2025
The women of the "Fast" series always have the best cars — Mia's Integra from the first movie is a truly slept-on goat — but Suki's car in particular just has so much character. All pink inside and out, with a side graphic that's somehow both more restrained and more intelligible than anything Dom's crew ever painted on a door. With that early-aughts style of car mods coming back, maybe we'll see more lookalikes of that S2000 out in the world. I'd certainly like to drive one.
For those of us who can't afford the real thing, though, the Lego kit can fill that void. I'm genuinely considering buying one myself, weighing the fact that is bears little if any resemblance to an actual S200 against the fact that it's Suki's and it's simple and it's a hell of a lot cheaper than any of the high-end kits. Should I adorn my desk with one?