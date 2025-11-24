The Easiest Ways To Spot A Counterfeit Tire

If you scroll Facebook Marketplace for long enough, you might come across a "brand-new" set of Michelin tires for $40. The new seller has no ratings, and the only other listing is a Pokémon card — $40 sounds tempting, until you remember that your tires are the only part of the car touching the road.

The tire industry adheres to strict safety regulations, and authentic tires undergo rigorous quality control procedures. Every step of the manufacturing process is subject to rigid testing, ensuring that products comply with global performance and safety standards. Every legit tire comes stamped with clear DOT codes, sizing information, load and speed ratings, etc. That's part of the reason why it's important to understand what's written on your tires.

On the other hand, counterfeit tires usually have various defects that give them away. Visually, you'll notice things like sloppy sidewall fonts, substandard finishes, and uneven tread patterns. All are tell-tale signs of knockoffs. Inferior bead form, soft rubber composition, and bizarre weights are also common indicators of poor tire quality and build.

A fake tire will often sport details like misspelled words, mislabeled sizing, or randomly placed DOT marks. Furthermore, counterfeits frequently omit the tire identification number (TIN). The last four digits of the TIN indicate the week and year the tire was manufactured. This is also the part that's always being tampered with by counterfeiters.

Sure, Marketplace deals are fun. But if the branding and labels look doubtful, trust your instincts.