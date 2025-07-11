You Just Put Gasoline In Your Diesel, Now What?

Let's cover the levels of panic you should have and what you must do depending on how far gasoline has infiltrated your diesel vehicle. First, you just put gas in the tank but haven't started the engine yet. This is your best-case scenario because you can probably get away with having a mechanic remove the gas and clean the tank and its in-tank pump. Second, you started the car and ran it for a few seconds before you realized your mistake. Gas has made it through the fuel lines to the fuel filter. Not only will you have to have your tank flushed, but you'll have to have your fuel lines cleaned or replaced (fingers crossed the shop just needs to shoot some brake cleaner and compressed air through the lines), and you'll have to get a new fuel filter and possibly its housing, too.

Lastly, you've been driving the car around for a while, and you're noticing the telltale poor engine performance that results from gas in your diesel. This is where your wallet will start hemorrhaging, especially if you own something as complex as the VW V10 TDI Touareg. Once gasoline hits the electronic and high-pressure fuel pumps, there are going to be a lot of parts that need replacing.

First, the pumps themselves will wear quickly and likely introduce metal shavings into the fuel stream. Gasoline will then start to damage the fuel injectors, as they aren't designed with gasoline's chemical properties in mind. Once gas hits the combustion chamber, it will lead to overheating and damage to the pistons and cylinders. Carbon buildup can even cause the valves to stick, messing up compression.