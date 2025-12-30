What Freeze Plugs Do In An Engine (And Signs They Might Need To Be Replaced)

Knowing that freeze plugs are used to prevent engine coolant from leaking out, it'll come as no surprise that one of the first signs of freeze plug failure is often a fluid leak under your car. While coolant leaks can spring from a variety of sources — coolant hoses, radiator, heater core, water pump, etc. — it's important to track them down and make the needed repairs before you're left stranded.

Metal freeze plugs can fail due to corrosion from inside or outside the engine block and from being dislodged by freezing engine coolant or other external factors. To determine if a coolant leak is coming from a freeze plug, you'll need to inspect each freeze plug and the surrounding area, especially the area below the plug. If a leak isn't immediately apparent, locate the coolant leak on the ground and look up, paying attention to any components the coolant may have dripped on.

Of course, if freezing temperatures have pushed a freeze plug from its bore, coolant will run out like it's been poured straight from the bottle. The resulting coolant loss can lead to engine overheating. As a proactive measure, especially if you fear the engine coolant has frozen, inspect freeze plugs to ensure they're still fully seated in their bore.