How To Spot Brake Lag Before It Becomes A Problem

Brake lag or delayed braking is best described as the time it takes for the brakes to bite after stepping on the brake pedal. Brake lag is most common in trucks, buses, and other large vehicles with air brakes that take about half a second or more to deliver stopping power after pressing the pedal. Although cars with hydraulic brakes should have no perceivable brake lag and are designed work immediately when you engage the brake pedal, neglect or lack of timely maintenance can significantly affect the braking distance of your ride.

Braking distance refers to how far your car travels after applying braking pressure, while stopping distance is the total time it takes for your vehicle to come to a stop after you realize you need to slow down. Stopping distance includes other variables like your reaction time, how hard you step on the brakes, tire condition and tread type, and the time it takes for the brakes to react after you press the pedal. However, a faulty, worn-out, or defective braking system will take longer to stop your car, and that counts as lag.

Worse, quick reflexes and reaction times are not enough to compensate for any brake lag or defects in the system, especially when stopping at higher speeds, on wet roads, or in inclement weather. If you feel the brakes in your car take longer to react or stop the vehicle, the brake pedal feels spongy, or you need to push lower to feel the brakes work, you're most likely dealing with brake lag, which also means it's time to give your jalopy some much-needed TLC and a brake service.