5 Popular Car Brands Known For Their Safety

We love horsepower and comfort as much as the next guy, but one buying factor that has gained more importance in the past few years is safety. It's the factor that decides whether you walk away from a car crash, crawl away, or don't walk at all. Today, safety goes far beyond a car's solid build. It's a complex relationship between active and passive safety features.

Passive safety in cars includes airbags, seat belts, shatterproof glass, crumple zones, side-impact beams, and reinforced passenger compartments. Common active safety features include antilock braking systems, electronic stability control, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. ADAS has been a game-changer in the world of automotive safety, with vehicles actively trying to prevent crashes without driver intervention. It's a suite of features such as autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

How do we know which cars are safe? We can't just take a manufacturer's word for it, but we do have reputable agencies like the U.K.'s Global New Car Assessment Program, its European counterpart Euro NCAP, America's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). These agencies take testing seriously and go beyond crashing a test car into a barrier. They assess a car's safety in adult and child occupant protection, its effect on vulnerable road users, and its safety assist systems. So let's talk about popular car brands that are setting the bar for safe mobility.