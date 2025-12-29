Do Short Trips Really Wear Out Your Engine Faster Than Long Drives?

The basic answer is yes, short trips can cause more damage to your engine than longer drives. While the definition of what's considered a short trip is subject to interpretation, for our purposes, we'll define it as any trip that takes less than 15 minutes or less than 10 miles. Of course, an engine with 10,000 miles of short trips is likely to have less wear than one with 300,000 miles of longer trips, but it may be closer than you'd imagine.

The reason short trips are worse is they don't typically allow enough time for the engine to come to its ideal operating temperature. Internal combustion engines use a multitude of chemicals, as well as electrical and mechanical systems that are designed to perform at their best within a specified range of operating temperatures. When starting a cold engine that's been sitting unused for more than a few hours, the engine oil that provides lubrication to internal moving parts must be pulled from the oil pan and pushed to where it's needed by the oil pump. Cold oil is thicker than warm oil, so pushing it through an engine's oil passageways takes precious seconds.

The various metals inside the engine require optimal temperatures to ensure precise operation. The metallurgy of common modern engines includes aluminum for pistons, cylinder heads, and some engine blocks. Cast iron still appears in some engine blocks, cylinder liners, crankshafts, and camshafts. There are also various internal engine parts made from steel. Each of these metals has differing thermal properties and rates of expansion when heated.