Are You Idling Too Long? Here's What It's Doing To Your Engine

Oh boy, we're stuck in traffic. People are honking, the lane next to you seems to go by faster, and you know if you merge, it'll suddenly slow down. At least we're in a car. The engine idling for a bit isn't that big of a deal. Except, it is.

There are many misconceptions about whether idling your engine, such as you might do to warm it up on a cold day, is still a smart habit or a thing of the past. Of course, everyone wants to be comfortable when starting up their car for their daily commute or running some errands. But do you think letting it idle for the HVAC to kick in and heat up the interior cabin is really doing any good? Let's bust this myth right now.

Let's bust this myth right now. A general rule is to not let the car idle for more than 30 seconds if you can help it. Idling your car is a problem waiting to happen, and one that will cost you. Heck, sometimes it will even cost you a fine, since New York City pays residents to report people who let their vehicles idle too long.