Should You Replace Rotors When You Replace Brake Pads?

Most drivers first notice brake wear because something feels off. Maybe the car shudders under braking, maybe there's a sound coming from your brakes like high pitched screeching, or maybe the dashboard brake-warning light quietly tattles on you. These are classic brake pad wear symptoms. And once you're at a shop, the natural next question shows up: If the brake pads need replacing, do the rotors automatically need it too?

The brake rotor (also known as the disc in disc brakes) is the circular piece of metal that is mounted to the wheel hub. When the driver steps on the brakes, the caliper pushes the brake pads on to the rotors, causing friction to slow down and stop the car. Some shops recommend changing both together since they both wear down over time. But unless the rotor is worn down, the pads and rotors don't necessarily need to be replaced at the same time.

Brake rotors require replacement when they're warped (implicated by pulsing sensations during braking), deeply scored, or below minimum thickness. But the brake pads may wear out before the rotor. Rotor thickness must be within the manufacturer's discard specification, to safely dissipate heat, which it can be even when the pad has worn down. Measuring the rotors to make sure they still have a safe thickness and checking that information against your owners manual could help you save some money by waiting to replace them.