Here's How Much A 2020 Honda Pilot Has Depreciated After 5 Years

The Honda Pilot is a practical family SUV that delivers traditional Honda reliability along with many of the benefits of a minivan, plus added ground clearance. With 2026 Honda Pilot prices starting at around $43,000 and topping out at just over $56,000, you may consider the used car market, where 2020 models are available for a fraction of the cost.

The mid-size SUV has lost just under half of its original value, with depreciation of roughly 48% since 2020, according to CarEdge. Considering a 2020 new price of $44,120, the outlet reports that the value of a used 2020 Pilot in 2025 is around $23,000. Kelley Blue Book, on the other hand, values a 2020 Honda Pilot at just over $18,000, noting that the SUV has depreciated by around 21% over the past 3 years. Meanwhile, Edmunds estimates the Honda SUV can be had for between $17,950 and $20,589, although it lists the average selling price as $22,903, which is close to CarEdge's estimate. That said, these numbers are location dependent and will likely vary from state to state.

The 2020 Honda Pilot was part of the third generation, with prices ranging from $31,650 to $49,720. It featured a 3.5-liter V6 producing 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The 2020 Pilot was available in 2WD and AWD, paired with either a six-speed automatic or a nine-speed ZF automatic transmission, depending on the trim level. While the 2020 Pilot is perfect for practical drivers, it hasn't been one of the most dependable Hondas. J.D. Power gave it an average rating for reliability, perhaps due to electrical issues and a faulty engine start-stop system, which also resulted in an investigation by the NHTSA.