Uganda's Only Tesla Cybertruck Already Rolled And The Video Is Hilarious

Diva down! The only Tesla Cybertruck in all of Uganda seems to have rolled after tackling what appears to be a very mild dirt hill. It came to a rest on its side in a very different shape than it once was. Some would call that an improvement, but in any case, I'm not really sure where its owner goes from here.

Footage of the crash showed up on Reddit last week, and while there aren't a ton of details to go by, the video tells the whole story. We're able to see Elon Musk's monolith to Western excess make a left-hand turn and possibly make an ill-advised attempt at cutting the corner. That's when the truck snagged on something (or its massive weight and awkward dynamics make it act like a malfunctioning Weeble Wobbles), and it rolled to the right. First, it flipped on its passenger side, then its roof, and it finally came to a rest on its driver side. From there, the video cuts out, and no other information has been released. Fingers crossed everyone got out without any significant injury.

The crash happened at the Garuga Race Track, which is located near Lake Victoria, according to CarScoops. It is apparently often used for casual motorsport events and recreational driving activities rather than professional races. Seemingly, it's mostly used for motorcycles, but photos online show some rally-focused vehicles on the course. No matter how you slice it, though, a Cybertruck probably shouldn't have been there.