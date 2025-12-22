Uganda's Only Tesla Cybertruck Already Rolled And The Video Is Hilarious
Diva down! The only Tesla Cybertruck in all of Uganda seems to have rolled after tackling what appears to be a very mild dirt hill. It came to a rest on its side in a very different shape than it once was. Some would call that an improvement, but in any case, I'm not really sure where its owner goes from here.
Footage of the crash showed up on Reddit last week, and while there aren't a ton of details to go by, the video tells the whole story. We're able to see Elon Musk's monolith to Western excess make a left-hand turn and possibly make an ill-advised attempt at cutting the corner. That's when the truck snagged on something (or its massive weight and awkward dynamics make it act like a malfunctioning Weeble Wobbles), and it rolled to the right. First, it flipped on its passenger side, then its roof, and it finally came to a rest on its driver side. From there, the video cuts out, and no other information has been released. Fingers crossed everyone got out without any significant injury.
The crash happened at the Garuga Race Track, which is located near Lake Victoria, according to CarScoops. It is apparently often used for casual motorsport events and recreational driving activities rather than professional races. Seemingly, it's mostly used for motorcycles, but photos online show some rally-focused vehicles on the course. No matter how you slice it, though, a Cybertruck probably shouldn't have been there.
It's messed up, dawg
Another video posted on YouTube shows the extent of the damage, and if we were still allowed to curse freely on this website anymore, you can guess how I'd describe it. The thing is a goddamn mess. The windshield, windows and panoramic glass appear to be shattered. The roof looks crumpled. There are more body panels with scratches and dents than without, and the plastic fenders are completely messed up. It also appears that the wingmirrors have been ripped off and the airbags were deployed. If I were a betting man, I'd say this thing is totaled.
It's not hyperbole to say this was the only Cybertruck in Uganda. If reports are to be believed, it quite literally is the only one, and it was imported privately by some rich guy. However, no local authorities, event organizers or even the owner has stepped forward publicly, according to CarScoops. I wouldn't either, because this whole ordeal is embarrassing as hell.
It's not entirely clear how long this Cybertruck has been in Uganda. The car was reviewed by a local outlet, Monitor, and it alluded to the fact that the 2023 Foundation Series was first seen on a car carrier headed for Uganda in June. It has been a little over a month since the car was reviewed, and now, well, I don't expect another review to come out of Uganda anytime soon.