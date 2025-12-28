This Odd Jeep Transmission Had Two Second Gears: Here's Why

If you want to experience one of the oddest gear changes ever, get into a Jeep with a 545RFE five-speed automatic transmission. Put it in manual mode, AutoStick, electronic range selection, whichever term you prefer, and start driving. Keep on shifting up, don't stop! Wait, did you just shift through six gears? That's correct, this "five-speed" automatic is actually a six-speed, and yes, it has two second gears.

To make this even weirder, the prior 45RFE "four-speed" automatic that debuted in 1999 4.7-liter V8 Jeep Grand Cherokees had the identical planetary gearset to make the same six forward speeds. It's like DaimlerChrysler was acting out some sort of poorly written soap opera script in its transmission department where the 45RFE essentially faked its death, put on a fake mustache, and told everyone to call it "545RFE" from 2001 to 2012.

Peer into a 45RFE or 545RFE and you'll see three planetary gearsets rather than two. Only two are needed to make four speeds, so why give the 45RFE three? It turned out to be a prudent move for futureproofing the design, as it became the five-speed 545RFE without drastic internal redesigns. The transmission even became a legit six-speed when it was upgraded to the 65RFE in 2012.

That raises the question: Why didn't DaimlerChrysler just make the 45RFE a six-speed in the first place? It could have beaten the ZF 6HP26 by a year and become the first commercially viable six-speed automatic in 1999. Clairvoyance isn't in our wheelhouse, so who knows. DaimlerChrysler did allow the rear-wheel-drive, 5.7-Hemi-powered Chrysler 300 to exist, so it could make good decisions. But we can at least explain the odd "two second gears" in 45/545RFEs: One is used when shifting up, the other when kicking down.