These Are The Most Unexpected Street-Legal Cars With Over 1,000 HP

Back in September of 2005, the Bugatti Veyron officially entered production and changed the world of cars forever. As the very first production car with more than 1,000 horsepower, reflecting on 20 years of the Bugatti Veyron allows some perspective on just how far ahead of its time it was. The groundbreaking engineering and frankly silly performance turned it into an icon.

However, for some cars — like the Bugatti Chiron, the successor to the Veyron — it makes sense to have 1,000-plus horsepower, as it follows a legacy of hypercars defined by extreme power and performance. These days, though, you can buy family cars, SUVs, and even pickup trucks that come with more than 1,000 horsepower.

No matter how you look at it, justifying more than 1,000 horsepower in any car is not easy — after all, cars are mostly just meant to act as transportation. But these are the types of vehicles that celebrate why enthusiasts love them in the first place. Therefore, these are the five most unexpected street-legal cars with over 1,000 HP.