Woman Finds A Man Hiding In The Trunk Of Her Waymo

Rideshare programs became popular despite breaking common sense rules like no getting into cars with strangers and no meeting anyone from the internet by sending strangers straight to user's locations via an internet-enabled app. Waymo taxis were supposed to bring safety back to the streets in more way than one, but one woman in Los Angeles discovered this week that using a Waymo taxi cab isn't a sure-fire way of avoiding awkward small talk or dangerous situations.

In what will most certainly make the list of worst Taxi and rideshare horror stories, a woman in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles discovered a man in the trunk of an SUV-type Waymo robotaxi, ABC News affiliate KABC reports. The woman, with her young daughter in tow, started recording video of the man through the open car door soon after the robotaxi arrived. The man, with only his face and one hand showing above the Waymo's rear seat, appeared stuck in the trunk, saying it "won't let me out." He apparently climbed back their after a previous rider left the trunk door open.

Waymo's rider support team reached out to the woman to ensure her and her daughter were not harmed. In a follow up TikTok video we can hear Waymo support issuing the customer a credit and see a person being detained by police on the sidewalk past the rear of the Waymo taxi.The KABC shared the following response from a Waymo representative:

"We're committed to keeping our riders safe and earning the trust of the communities where we operate. This experience was unacceptable, and we are actively implementing changes to address this."

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, other than possible emotional trauma for all involved.