The Jalopnik Audience Would Buy These Cars With A $20,000 Budget
Earlier this week, we gave you, our doting audience, $20,000 theoretical dollars to spend on any car that you want, and much to my surprise, there were a lot of very logical, practical, dare I say sensible choices. Thankfully though, the majority of the answers were answers that only car enthusiasts would say. This is a collection of a few of my favorite answers, but there were some that didn't make the list that are quite entertaining, too, so feel free to go check them out.
I said I'd buy a BMW 230i, but I frequently scroll through the various $20,000 cars for sale online so I've got several more that I would seriously consider, including used Genesis G70s, Cadillac CT4s, Acura ILXs, Lexus IS350s, and Ford Mustang Ecoboosts. In this economy it's tough to find a fun, affordable car that you could feasibly consider as not an entirely terrible long-term investment, but there are some great answers on this list that can serve as starting points for the car enthusiast on a budget.
Mazda CX-5
As new and clean and low mileage CX-5 as I could find. At this point in my life I want a car that's reasonably fun to drive, somewhat economical, semi luxurious and great at eating up highway miles.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Mazda 6 Grand Touring
I would probably buy what I have now, a 2021 Mazda 6 Grand Touring. I think my car with 50k miles is like ~$17-18k right now.
I would like a manual transmission car again, but I have big qualms about getting a manual used. In reality, probably not much different than any other used car, but it is a big mental block for me.
Submitted by: Crucial Taunt
Kia Soul Turbo
Bought a used 2022 Kia Soul Turbo for around that price back in April with 40k miles.
It checks most of the boxes. Decent price, different enough to not be boring, Fuel efficient, comfortable, big enough but not too big. Sure the brand isnt know for the highest reliability but for that price why does that matter. For almost the same price I could get a used RAV4 with double the miles. For a Rav4 with comparable miles almost double the price.
Submitted by: Gerrit DeBoer
Nissan Frontier
In late 2022, when used prices were high AF, I paid 20k for a 2013 Nissan Frontier. Granted, my deal was not the usual. Very low mileage, one elderly owner, immaculate condition, loaded with options. Have not regretted it. Could have done better price wise on a car, but I needed a truck. Next best option was a used Toyota for about 5k to 10k more, which I didn't have.
Submitted by: Rusty Shackleford
Euro-spec Volvo 850 R Wagon
96 Volvo 850R Wagon with the Euro spec 5 speed manual and uprated engine. Fun when wanted, utility when needed and with a great look. 15-20k with a lucky find.
Submitted by: towman
Lexus GX470
Already did, a low miles pristine interior last year GX470 with Mark Levinson, rear A/C and all the other loaded stuff, and new Dueler Ascent tires and OEM adjustable shocks. GROM module professionally installed for CarPlay on the original screen. Close to that all told, and should last forever.
Submitted by: Winter Cat
Subaru WRX
I'd like to try a 2022+ WRX; it looks like they have fallen into this price range. I loved loved loved the 2005 Legacy GT that I had many moons ago and I actually like the styling of the current model. Reviews seem mixed-to-mostly-negative but I'd like to see for myself.
Submitted by: WertPert1
Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
I bought a 2017 low milage (30K) Alltrack SE DSG for 20K with a warranty from Carmax for 4 years and a total of 75K miles. Added aftermarket rear sway bar and GTI performance pack brakes and it's a wonderful car for way less than $1000 in mods
Submitted by: Jon Daniel
Nissan Xterra Pro-4X
I wouldn't mind having a late generation Xterra Pro-4X, manual transmission. I find myself wanting to explore more "challenging" dirt roads in the desert southwest, but my current crossover SUV is far from ideal for that. (ie: it's a hatchback with extra clearance, basically)
Submitted by: Robot impurity
BMW i3 REX
I would get a BMW i3 Rex. In fact, I may actually do just that in a couple of months.
Fun fact: if a used i3 Rex was originally sold in a CARB state, it gets a 15 year warranty for PHEV emissions equipment that includes the battery and the gas motor. Regular i3 BEVs don't benefit from that coverage loophole.
Submitted by: Bigpoppanils2
Hyundai Equus
14-16 Hyundai Equus or 14-16 Hyundai Genesis 5.0... Currently rocking a 2014 Equus, fast, comfortable and discrete.
Submitted by: Kenneth
Ford Focus ST
In 2016, I bought a used Ford Focus ST for $18.5k. Had under 10k miles. Drove it to over 100k. CarMax has a few models under 70k miles that can be had for under $18k. As much as I love my 4Runner, there are times I wish I could go back to my 6-speed FWD gremlin and cut loose on mountain roads around my home.
Submitted by: rando67
Porsche Boxster
Porsche Boxster. A 986 or 987 version, depending on best available for the price. Base model is way undervalued relative to the S. Speaking as someone who has had a 986 since 2001, and appreciate and enjoy driving the car more the longer I own it
Submitted by: geoff walsh