The Jalopnik Audience Would Buy These Cars With A $20,000 Budget

Earlier this week, we gave you, our doting audience, $20,000 theoretical dollars to spend on any car that you want, and much to my surprise, there were a lot of very logical, practical, dare I say sensible choices. Thankfully though, the majority of the answers were answers that only car enthusiasts would say. This is a collection of a few of my favorite answers, but there were some that didn't make the list that are quite entertaining, too, so feel free to go check them out.

I said I'd buy a BMW 230i, but I frequently scroll through the various $20,000 cars for sale online so I've got several more that I would seriously consider, including used Genesis G70s, Cadillac CT4s, Acura ILXs, Lexus IS350s, and Ford Mustang Ecoboosts. In this economy it's tough to find a fun, affordable car that you could feasibly consider as not an entirely terrible long-term investment, but there are some great answers on this list that can serve as starting points for the car enthusiast on a budget.