Consumer Reports Says These Are The Best Used Cars Under $20,000

We would all love to have a shiny new car that can serve us well for many years. However, life priorities, high living costs, and other financial circumstances mean that some vehicles are beyond the reach of most, especially now that the average price of a new car has soared above $50,000 for the first time ever, according to Kelley Blue Book. Many of us often turn to used vehicles over new ones, but saving money on a car purchase doesn't have to mean making a compromise.

And so, to help make things easier for those of you with a $20,000 budget, we've picked out five models from Consumer Reports' top ten picks for November 2025 so we can show you some of the best budget-friendly used cars you can buy now. To select the models, Consumer Reports looked at things like reliability, availability of key safety features, and how the various cars performed in road tests when they were new. This means that by choosing one of the listed cars, you stand a good chance of owning a vehicle that's not only cheap to buy upfront, but also unlikely to saddle you with expensive repair bills down the line.