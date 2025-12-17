What Car Would You Buy With A $20,000 Budget?

The holidays are here, and budgets are tight. I've asked you in the past what car you would buy with a $10,000 budget, but what if you had double that amount? The Jalopnik staff often offer our input for your car buying questions with our "What Car Should You Buy" segment, but as car enthusiasts, I know the Jalopnik audience is likely to have some good ideas, too.

I know, $20,000 is not an especially low budget, but it's about at the intersection of the cheapest new cars on sale today, and some more desirable vehicles on the used market. If you're on a tighter budget than this and want an enthusiast's take on what to buy, check out the answers provided when I asked what the Jalopnik audience would buy with a $10,000 budget, but otherwise let us know in the comments section what car you would buy with a $20,000 budget.