7 Cheap Used Cars That Aren't Worth The Trouble

Even as the automotive industry spends about a $12 billion a year on slick advertising designed by experts to make you lust for this model year's latest opportunity for financial loss, a true automotive enthusiast will look right past all that noise and promptly succumb to the sweet siren song of a budget-friendly used car bargain. Except, it turns out that many of these so-called smart buys are actually just more elaborate ways to set fire to your hard earned-money, though often with some extra steps and a few additional exasperated forum posts, compared to someone who just bought something they saw on TV and ate the depreciation like a proper new car buyer.

Today, we're not going to list out the most quantifiably terrible used car purchases you could make — those are just the top results on your Facebook Marketplace feed right now. Instead, we're going to walk you through a handful of the most seductive archetypes of the used car bargain, from the luxury flagship that was six figures new to the one-owner sedan that's hiding a workhorse history you may not expect.

So, while we're not saying you should never scoop one of these up if the price is right and the automotive stars are aligned, it's probably a good idea to think twice. While you'll still get the smug satisfaction of lecturing your disinterested aunt about how much her 2020 Toyota Camry has depreciated in 5 years, just remember that when your comeuppance (probably) arrives, small DIY YouTube channels are a godsend if you need to learn how to fix cars yourself.