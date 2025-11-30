Here's How Much A 2020 Toyota Camry Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Toyota Camry has earned a reputation for being comfortable, safe, and reliable. Meanwhile, Toyota itself dominates the charts of the slowest-depreciating cars on the market. But how does the Camry fare in that field?

We're looking at the 2020 model, which belonged to the previous generation before the current one was introduced in 2024. CarEdge has estimated that the 2020 Camry has retained around 64% of its value, predicting a price of around $20,000 for a used car — assuming it was around $31,000 when new. The price, of course, depends on the trim, miles run, and condition of the vehicle. CarMax arrived at an average price of around $18,600 for a 2020 Camry. This is based off of a median across all offers made for that model year. It should be added, however, that the CarMax value takes all trims of the 2020 Camry into consideration.

Kelly Blue Book has estimated that the SE trim, which was around $27,000 at that time, could sell for around $16,000, which means it has retained 60% of its value. The sporty TRD trim, which featured a V6 engine, is estimated at around $23,000, retaining 66% of its original value. On top of the TRD's enthusiast-focused styling, the next-gen Camry no longer offers a V6 option, possibly allowing this trim to keep its value more than the others.