Here's How Much A 2020 Toyota Camry Has Depreciated In 5 Years
The Toyota Camry has earned a reputation for being comfortable, safe, and reliable. Meanwhile, Toyota itself dominates the charts of the slowest-depreciating cars on the market. But how does the Camry fare in that field?
We're looking at the 2020 model, which belonged to the previous generation before the current one was introduced in 2024. CarEdge has estimated that the 2020 Camry has retained around 64% of its value, predicting a price of around $20,000 for a used car — assuming it was around $31,000 when new. The price, of course, depends on the trim, miles run, and condition of the vehicle. CarMax arrived at an average price of around $18,600 for a 2020 Camry. This is based off of a median across all offers made for that model year. It should be added, however, that the CarMax value takes all trims of the 2020 Camry into consideration.
Kelly Blue Book has estimated that the SE trim, which was around $27,000 at that time, could sell for around $16,000, which means it has retained 60% of its value. The sporty TRD trim, which featured a V6 engine, is estimated at around $23,000, retaining 66% of its original value. On top of the TRD's enthusiast-focused styling, the next-gen Camry no longer offers a V6 option, possibly allowing this trim to keep its value more than the others.
How much have the Toyota Camry's competitors depreciated?
In 2020, the Camry was the king of the midsize sedan market, selling nearly 300,000 units. This put it far ahead of rivals like the Honda Accord, which was just shy of 200,000, and the Nissan Altima, which brought in around 138,000 sales. In a sea of SUVs and pickups, the Camry flew the sedan flag, coming in at #6 for most cars sold for the year. It even outsold smaller sedans like the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla.
Much like the Camry, the Accord has long been known for its reliability while also delivering a touch of sportiness. We also praised it when ranking the various Accord generations thanks to its styling, performance, and dependability. The Accord has depreciated similarly to the Camry, with estimates also putting its value at around 64%. The Altima, on the other hand, has fared the worst among the three, as it has retained just over 50%-53% of its value since 2020. Its most expensive trim is only expected to reach a price of around $17,000. If depreciation is of concern to you, you're better off sticking with the 2020 Camry or Accord.