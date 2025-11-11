10 More States Will Now Allow Durango Hellcat Sales, Dodge Says

Does that mean those 10 states are abandoning CARB regulations? At a time when everyone else seems to be giving in to Republicans' demands, it wouldn't be surprising, but I'm not seeing anything officially confirming that. And when the Drive tried to ask about it, they apparently couldn't get a clear answer as to what had changed. Did they change the Durango Hellcat itself, or did they secure some kind of legal exception? Are all states abandoning CARB, including California? No one can say, apparently.

For now, though, the only states that still won't let Dodge sell the Durango Hellcat are California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington. How long that will last and whether they'll change their minds by the end of the year remains to be seen. And even if they hold the line and refuse to work with Dodge on the Durango Hellcat, it's not like those residents will be forced to suffer through only being able to buy a V6-powered Durango, since the 5.7-liter V8 is already available in the Durango nationwide. And if 360 hp isn't enough raw V8 power, there's also the 6.4-liter R/T version that makes 475 hp.

Of course, neither of those V8-powered Durangos is the Hellcat, and for some people, if it's not a Hellcat, it just won't do. They need that supercharger and the knowledge that their three-row family SUV is the most powerful three-row family SUV in the Dodge lineup. Do you not care about those people, Gavin Newsom? Do you?