How To Stop Brake Dust From Clinging To Your Rims

Death, taxes, and brake dust are three things you can count on in life. While there's not much we can do about the first two, keeping your rims shiny and clean is less problematic. Brake dust is a side effect of braking — fine particles wear off from your car's brake pads and rotors as you slow down. These almost invisible traces then find a home on warm, static-charged wheels that just happen to be nearby. Over time, this residue builds into grime that looks unsightly and can damage the wheel surface if left untreated.

If you've ever run your ride through a car wash only to be disappointed with how the wheels look, you'll be glad to know there are options. A bit of elbow grease and targeted cleaning is a start, but that's a never-ending effort. Ideally, the best approach is to keep dust accumulation to a minimum in the first place. Swapping the existing brake pads with ceramic or low-dust units goes a long way toward achieving this goal — here's a look at ceramic vs. organic brake pads. Then, protective wheel sealant helps prevent particles from bonding to the wheels. Finally, incorporate a proper wheel wash (with the right supplies) into your cleaning routine.