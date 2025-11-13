Audi Unveils Sleek 2026 F1 Livery On Concept Car

In the political melee that resulted in Cadillac joining F1 without Michael Andretti as the championship's 11th team, it was easy to forget that Audi also joined the grid for 2026 by acquiring Sauber. The debuting factory team unveiled a preview of its race livery on Wednesday. Along with the reveal, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner publicly set the ambitious goal that the team will contend for the championship by 2030.

The reveal was more of a statement of intent than anything else. Nothing viewed was in the final form that fans would see during next year's season opener in Australia. The R26 Concept was just that, a concept. The actual car is slated to be launched in January, and the car's minimalist livery will be covered in sponsor logos. The preview livery itself is a sleek combination of titanium, black and a vivid shade of red that will be splashed across all of Audi's corporate branding. While the paint scheme is futuristic, it also harkens back to Audi's previous race-winning machinery, from its dominant Le Mans prototypes to Auto Union's Grand Prix cars. Massimo Frascella, Audi's Chief Creative Officer, said in a release: